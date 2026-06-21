BSF, Punjab Police seize 27 kg heroin near India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

Security agencies recovered a massive consignment of 27 kg heroin from the border belt near Pul Moran along the India-Pakistan International Border in a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police.

Advertisement

According to sources, the recovery came following specific intelligence inputs that Pakistani smugglers had dropped a large consignment of heroin in the Gharinda area using drones.

Advertisement

Acting on the inputs, BSF personnel and Punjab Police launched a coordinated search operation in the area and recovered the narcotics consignment. The seized heroin weighed 27 kg.

Advertisement

The recovery comes just days after security agencies busted a major arms smuggling network in the Ajnala-Ramdas area. On Thursday, authorities had arrested a suspect and seized 25 pistols, an AK-47 assault rifle, 360 rounds of ammunition, 47 magazines and a bulletproof jacket.

Security agencies are continuing intensive search operations in the border region to trace any additional contraband and identify those involved in the cross-border smuggling network.

Advertisement

The recovery highlights the continuing attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers to push drugs and weapons into Punjab through drone-based routes, posing a threat to regional security.