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Home / Amritsar / BSF, Punjab Police seize 27 kg heroin near India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

BSF, Punjab Police seize 27 kg heroin near India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

Recovery comes two days after confiscation of huge cache of arms and weapons, including 25 pistols, AK-47 assault rifle

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:55 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Security agencies recovered a massive consignment of 27 kg heroin from the border belt near Pul Moran along the India-Pakistan International Border in a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police.

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According to sources, the recovery came following specific intelligence inputs that Pakistani smugglers had dropped a large consignment of heroin in the Gharinda area using drones.

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Acting on the inputs, BSF personnel and Punjab Police launched a coordinated search operation in the area and recovered the narcotics consignment. The seized heroin weighed 27 kg.

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The recovery comes just days after security agencies busted a major arms smuggling network in the Ajnala-Ramdas area. On Thursday, authorities had arrested a suspect and seized 25 pistols, an AK-47 assault rifle, 360 rounds of ammunition, 47 magazines and a bulletproof jacket.

Security agencies are continuing intensive search operations in the border region to trace any additional contraband and identify those involved in the cross-border smuggling network.

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The recovery highlights the continuing attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers to push drugs and weapons into Punjab through drone-based routes, posing a threat to regional security.

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