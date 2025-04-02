DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / BSF, Punjab Police seize 492-gm heroin

BSF, Punjab Police seize 492-gm heroin

BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police carried out an extensive search operation in a suspected area and seized heroin. The search culminated at about 8.30 am leading to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight 492...
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:25 AM Apr 02, 2025 IST
The contraband in custody of BSF troops and the police in Amritsar.
BSF troops in collaboration with Punjab Police carried out an extensive search operation in a suspected area and seized heroin. The search culminated at about 8.30 am leading to the recovery of one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight 492 grams) along with some medicines wrapped in transparent tape with three illumination strips and a steel ring attached to the packet. This recovery took place near a cattle shed adjacent to Dhariwal village.

The successful operation was the result of reliable information and well-coordinated follow-up actions by the BSF and Punjab Police, which thwarted yet another attempt of the narco-syndicate to smuggle drugs in Punjab.

