BSF, Punjab Police seize 9.8 kg heroin, 1.2 kg ICE in Amritsar border belt

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Amritsar rural police have seized around 9.8 kg of suspected heroin and over 1.2 kg of ICE (crystal methamphetamine) in separate cases along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar district.

The contraband is suspected to have been smuggled from Pakistan using drones.

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BSF personnel of the 200 Battalion recovered 1.07 kg of suspected ICE from the Saharan area on Thursday. The substance, packed in a packet sealed with yellow tape, was handed over to the Ramdas police for registration of an FIR and further investigation.

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In a separate case, the Gharinda police arrested three persons for allegedly peddling ICE. A police team led by ASI Manjit Singh recovered 150 gm of a suspected narcotic substance from them.

The accused have been identified as Rajan, a resident of Kamal Avenue on Fatehgarh Churian Road; Kartik, a resident of Devi Nagar Colony in Nangali Battha; and Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Harnamdas Colony on Sultanwind Road.

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A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and establish backward and forward linkages.

Meanwhile, in two separate cases, BSF personnel recovered 4.990 kg and 4.825 kg of suspected heroin from packets found during patrolling in the Rajatal and Mahawa areas, respectively.

The BSF handed over the packets to the police. Drug detection kits confirmed the seized substances as high-grade heroin. Cases under Section 21(C) of the NDPS Act have been registered in connection with the recoveries.

The seizures highlight continued attempts to smuggle narcotics across the international border. Further investigation is under way.