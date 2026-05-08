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Home / Amritsar / BSF, Punjab Police seize over 2 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border, nab 1

BSF, Punjab Police seize over 2 kg heroin along Indo-Pak border, nab 1

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:11 PM May 08, 2026 IST
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Amid heightened security concerns following the IED blast outside the Army cantonment area at Khasa, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Amritsar Rural Police seized 2.126 kg of heroin in multiple operations along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar on Thursday.

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A suspected drug peddler was also arrested by the Gharinda police in one of the operations.

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Rajbir Singh, investigating officer in the first case, said BSF personnel recovered a packet containing 538 grams of heroin along with packing material and remnants of a drone kit from the area near the Border Outpost (BOP) of Dauke. Following a complaint lodged by BSF authorities, a case was registered against unidentified persons.

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In another operation, BSF teams recovered 482 grams of heroin wrapped in a polythene packet from the Dauke border area. A separate case was registered against unidentified persons, said investigating officer Sher Singh.

In yet another recovery from the same border belt, SI Rajbir Singh registered another FIR after BSF personnel recovered 561 grams of heroin along with packing material and drone remnants near the border fencing area.

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Meanwhile, the Gharinda police arrested an alleged drug smuggler identified as Rajbir Singh, a resident of Navi Abadi, Gharinda. He was apprehended near Padhri Mor Adda during a naka operation conducted by the police team. Officials said the accused was found in possession of 545 grams of heroin along with packing material.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Yadwinder Singh said the contraband had been smuggled by Pakistan-based drug traffickers using drones. In total, 2.126 kg of heroin was confiscated during the operations.

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