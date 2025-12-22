DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / BSF, Punjab Police seize over 2 kg heroin in separate cases

BSF, Punjab Police seize over 2 kg heroin in separate cases

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Dec 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 2.44 kg of heroin dropped by drones in villages near the International Border with Pakistan in two separate incidents in the district.

Advertisement

The seizures came to light after the BSF lodged complaints with the local police for registration of cases and further investigation.

Advertisement

A BSF official told the Lopoke police that alert BSF jawans recovered two packets of heroin from near the Uttar Dhariwal village outpost. One packet contained 541 grams of heroin, while the other contained 548 grams, taking the total recovery in this incident to 1.89 kg.

Advertisement

In another incident, the BSF recovered 554 grams of heroin along with a drone from the jurisdiction of the Kahangarh border outpost.

Two separate FIRs have been registered at the Lopoke and Gharinda police stations in connection with the seizures.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Amritsar police also seized 400 grams of heroin from a local resident, identified as Gurshan Singh of Daniyal village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khalchian police station.

The police said that apart from the contraband, Rs 27,000 in drug money was also recovered from his possession. However, his accomplice, identified as Ravinder Singh of the same village, managed to escape, and efforts are underway to nab him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this connection.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts