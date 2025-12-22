BSF, Punjab Police seize over 2 kg heroin in separate cases

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized 2.44 kg of heroin dropped by drones in villages near the International Border with Pakistan in two separate incidents in the district.

The seizures came to light after the BSF lodged complaints with the local police for registration of cases and further investigation.

A BSF official told the Lopoke police that alert BSF jawans recovered two packets of heroin from near the Uttar Dhariwal village outpost. One packet contained 541 grams of heroin, while the other contained 548 grams, taking the total recovery in this incident to 1.89 kg.

In another incident, the BSF recovered 554 grams of heroin along with a drone from the jurisdiction of the Kahangarh border outpost.

Two separate FIRs have been registered at the Lopoke and Gharinda police stations in connection with the seizures.

Meanwhile, the Amritsar police also seized 400 grams of heroin from a local resident, identified as Gurshan Singh of Daniyal village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Khalchian police station.

The police said that apart from the contraband, Rs 27,000 in drug money was also recovered from his possession. However, his accomplice, identified as Ravinder Singh of the same village, managed to escape, and efforts are underway to nab him. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered in this connection.