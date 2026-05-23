BSF, Punjab Police seize over 6 kg heroin near Indo-Pak border

Security agencies and the Punjab Police recovered 6.9 kg of heroin in separate operations near the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar district, while one suspected drug smuggler was arrested under the NDPS Act.

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In the first incident, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted at BOP Chhanmullah under the 100 Battalion recovered a packet suspected to contain heroin and handed it over to the police. According to officials, the packet was sealed with yellow adhesive tape and was apparently smuggled from Pakistan using a drone. Examination with a narcotics detection kit confirmed the substance as heroin.

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The recovered contraband, along with the packing material, weighed 3.245 kg. A case under Sections 21-C, 23, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Bhindi Saida police station.

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In another operation on the same day, BSF personnel of the 45 Battalion deployed at BOP Fatehpur recovered another consignment of suspected heroin near the border fence. The packet was handed over to the police by BSF Inspector Vikas Kumar Singh.

On weighing, the seized heroin, along with the packing material, was found to weigh 3.206 kg. The police registered a separate case under the NDPS Act and further investigations are underway to trace the smuggling network and identify the intended recipients of the consignment.

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Meanwhile, in the third case, the Jhander police arrested a man, identified as Pragat Singh, a resident of Raipur Kalan village in Ajnala subdivision.

The police said an ASI-led team was conducting patrol and checking operations near the Bath canal bridge when the suspect allegedly attempted to turn back after spotting the police vehicle. He was intercepted and searched in the presence of DSP Gurdeep Singh.

During the search, the police recovered 500 grams of heroin concealed in a green polythene packet kept in the pocket of his lower garment. The substance tested positive for heroin using a drug detection kit.

A case under has been registered and investigation is on.