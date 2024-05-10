BSF recovers 2 drones, heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

The BSF has recovered two drones lying abandoned in a field near the border and a packet of heroin.

Getting information from its intelligence wing regarding the presence of a drone in the border area of Amritsar district, BSF troops promptly carried out an extensive search operation in the suspected area. During the search operation at about 4.45 pm, vigilant BSF troops recovered one drone in damaged condition along with one packet of suspected heroin (gross weight 480 grams).

The narcotics were wrapped in yellow colour adhesive tape and a metal ring was also found attached with the packet. The contraband was recovered from a farming field near Bharopal village in Amritsar district. The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic.

In another instance at Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar district, a search operation was carried out at about 11.30 am today, BSF troops successfully recovered one drone in a harvested field of Roranwala Khurd village. The recovered drone is identified as a China made DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

The reliable input of the BSF intelligence wing and timely action of BSF troops once again proved their commitment to plug the entry of illicit drones from across the border.

