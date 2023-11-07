BSF recovers drone, heroin worth Rs 1.7 cr near border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 6

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered a drone and 250 gm heroin worth Rs 1.7 crore during a search operation near the Indo-Pak border here.

The BSF got information about drone movement at the border village of Roranwala Khurd in the district, following which its personnel and the Punjab Police initiated a joint search operation.

During the search, a drone was recovered from the fields. A consignment of heroin was also tied in a yellow packet along with the drone. The drone had come to the Indian territory from Pakistan to deliver the consignment. The drone used was a quadcopter DJI Mavic 3 Classic, which is being used by the Pakistan smugglers to send small consignments across the Indian border.

