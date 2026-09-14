BSF recovers heroin, pistols from suspected cross-border shipment in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered two .30-bore pistols, four magazines, 11 live cartridges, 510 gm of heroin and 2.3 kg of opium from a parcel suspected to have been smuggled from across the international border with Pakistan in the Chhanna area.

The recovery was made by the 117 Battalion personnel. The contraband and arms were found concealed in separate parcels, according to the FIR registered in this regard.

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The seized consignment also included two magazines, packing material, a small tube, a large tube and a 10-metre rope, suggesting that the material was intended to be transported further after being received from across the border.

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The BSF handed over the recovered material and sealed samples to the police for further investigation.

The case has been registered under Sections 21-C, 18-B and 61-85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25(8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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The police are investigating the intended recipients of the consignment and the cross-border network involved in its transportation.