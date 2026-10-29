BSF recovers over 11 kg of narcotics, pistol, drone along International Border in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 11 kg of narcotic substances, including heroin, along with a pistol and a damaged drone used to smuggle contraband in two separate operations along the International Border (IB) in Amritsar district on Wednesday.

According to information, over 5 kg of heroin was recovered from the Kahngarh border outpost area. A case was registered at Gharinda police station under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act after a complaint was lodged by the BSF.

Advertisement

In a separate operation, the BSF recovered 5.5 kg of narcotic powder, a pistol and a damaged drone near the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari.

Advertisement

Apart from the contraband, a Zigana pistol manufactured by Tisas, Türkiye, and a damaged DJI Matrice 400 quadcopter drone were also seized.

A separate case under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, was registered in this regard.