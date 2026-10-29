BSF recovers over 11 kg of narcotics, pistol, drone along International Border in Amritsar
Recoveries made during separate operations near Kahngarh border outpost and Attari ICP
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 11 kg of narcotic substances, including heroin, along with a pistol and a damaged drone used to smuggle contraband in two separate operations along the International Border (IB) in Amritsar district on Wednesday.
According to information, over 5 kg of heroin was recovered from the Kahngarh border outpost area. A case was registered at Gharinda police station under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act after a complaint was lodged by the BSF.
In a separate operation, the BSF recovered 5.5 kg of narcotic powder, a pistol and a damaged drone near the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari.
Apart from the contraband, a Zigana pistol manufactured by Tisas, Türkiye, and a damaged DJI Matrice 400 quadcopter drone were also seized.
A separate case under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, was registered in this regard.