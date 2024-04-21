BSF recovers pistol smuggled from Pak near International Border

Amritsar, April 20
The Border Security Force has seized a pistol smuggled from the Pakistan side here on Friday. The pistol was wrapped in white adhesive tape which was later handed over to the Gharinda police where a case under the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons for now.
Parmeshwar Lal, Company Commander, 144 Battalion, BSF, told the police that Border Security Force jawans thought it to be contraband and therefore they handed it over to the police for a probe.
The police opened the wrapped material in the presence of Border Security Force authorities and found it was a pistol without magazine. The police said further investigations were in progress.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition moves EC over PM’s Muslim barb in Rajasthan’s Banswara
Congress files 16 plaints against BJP | CPM asks top court t...
Court rejects Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea for consulting his doctor daily via video-conferencing
Tells AIIMS to form board to monitor CM’s health
If Lakhimpur Kheri violence case accused Ashish Mishra attending political events, he is violating bail conditions: SC
Seeks material to back allegations against accused