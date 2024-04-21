BSF recovers pistol smuggled from Pak near International Border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

The Border Security Force has seized a pistol smuggled from the Pakistan side here on Friday. The pistol was wrapped in white adhesive tape which was later handed over to the Gharinda police where a case under the Arms Act was registered against unidentified persons for now.

Parmeshwar Lal, Company Commander, 144 Battalion, BSF, told the police that Border Security Force jawans thought it to be contraband and therefore they handed it over to the police for a probe.

The police opened the wrapped material in the presence of Border Security Force authorities and found it was a pistol without magazine. The police said further investigations were in progress.

