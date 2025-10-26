DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / BSF recovers two pistols, two drones, packet of heroin along Punjab border

BSF recovers two pistols, two drones, packet of heroin along Punjab border

Operations carried out after a tip-off, with recoveries from farmland and drones near Ferozepur and Amritsar border areas

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:37 PM Oct 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A drone, a pistol, and a packet of heroin recovered by BSF at Kahangarh border area in Amritsar, October 26, 2025.
Advertisement

Two pistols, two drones, and a packet of heroin were recovered along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Ferozepur and Amritsar districts, a BSF official said on Sunday.

Advertisement

Acting on a tip-off, BSF troops launched a search operation near the border area in Ferozepur and recovered a pistol with one magazine and two rounds from farmland near Bahadurke village, the official said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BSF personnel neutralised a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone and recovered it from a field near Kahangarh village in Amritsar. They also recovered a pistol and a magazine that were being carried by the drone, according to the official.

Advertisement

Another broken DJI Air 3S drone was recovered from an area adjacent to Daoke village in Amritsar, the official said.

On Sunday morning, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 553 grams from an agricultural field near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar, the official added.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts