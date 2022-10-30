BSF seizes 1-kg heroin

Amritsar, October 29
The BSF confiscated 1-kg heroin near Kakkar border outpost here late last evening. Following a tip-off, the BSF and Punjab police carried out a joint operation near the Kakkar BoP leading to the seizure. During the operation, a farmer of Kakkar village identified as Sukhdev Singh told the police about a polythene bag in his fields.
