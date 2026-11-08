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Home / Amritsar / BSF seizes 2 kg heroin near international border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 2 kg heroin near international border in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:25 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered over 2 kg of heroin in two separate seizures along the India-Pakistan border in the Lopoke area of Amritsar on November 6.

In the first seizure, personnel of the 100 Battalion BSF’s ‘F’ Company recovered a packet containing 1.074 kg of suspected heroin from the border area falling under the jurisdiction of BOP Uttar Dhariwal. The contraband was detected using a drug detection kit and subsequently weighed after being separated from its packaging material. The heroin weighed 1.006 kg, while the packaging material weighed 68 gram. In another seizure, personnel of the 100 Battalion BSF’s ‘G’ Company recovered a packet containing 1.110 kg of suspected heroin from the area falling under BOP Dalibor. After testing with a drug detection kit, the heroin was found to weigh 980 gram, while the packaging material weighed 130 gram.

The BSF handed over the seized contraband to the Lopoke police for further legal action.

The police suspect that the consignments had been airdropped via drones by Pakistani smugglers. Investigations are underway to identify those involved in the cross-border drug trafficking network.

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