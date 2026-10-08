BSF seizes 5 kg heroin in Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) has seized over 5 kg of heroin and around 5 kg of opium in separate incidents along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar.

The BSF has handed over the contraband to the Amritsar rural police for further necessary action and investigation. In the first instance, a BSF patrol party seized a packet during a search operation in the Kahangarh police chowki area.

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On checking, the packet was found to contain over 5 kg of heroin. Along with it, the force also recovered a drone.

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A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, at Gharinda police station here.

In the second instance, BSF personnel seized around 5 kg of opium from the Pul Moran area. The consignment was found in a packet, which also contained 490 gm of packaging material. The drug was handed over to the Lopoke police for further investigation. A case under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered in this regard.