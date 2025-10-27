DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / BSF seizes drone, pistols, heroin from villages in border area

BSF seizes drone, pistols, heroin from villages in border area

PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 27, 2025 IST
The BSF recovered a drone, pistols and heroin from the border areas in Amritsar district on Sunday. Tribune photo
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel foiled a number of smuggling attempts during multiple operations along the Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors, recovering two pistols, two drones, and a packet of heroin.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the BSF jawans recovered a DJI Air 3S drone in damaged condition from near village Daoke in Amritsar, while in another operation near village Kahangarh, alert BSF personnel neutralised and recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone carrying a pistol with magazine.

Meanwhile, in the early hours on Sunday, BSF troops recovered a packet of heroin weighing 553 grams (gross weight) from an agricultural field near village Bhaini Rajputana in Amritsar district.

During a separate search in the Ferozepur sector, BSF troops recovered another pistol with magazine and two live rounds from a farmland near village Bahadurke.

A BSF spokesperson said that these successive recoveries highlight the vigilance and commitment of the paramilitary force personnel in thwarting the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based smugglers attempting to push weapons and drugs into Indian territory.

