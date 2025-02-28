BSF seizes drones, packets of heroin from border villages

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel recovered two drones carrying suspected heroin from different locations in the district today.

Based on the information given by a local villager, a packet of suspected heroin (gross weight 508 grams) was recovered by the BSF troops at about 3:40 am from village Daoke in district Amritsar. The packet of narcotics was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape and two illuminating sticks along with a metal ring were attached to the packet.

Another packet (gross weight 600 grams) of suspected heroin was recovered by the BSF troops at about 7:15 am from a field adjacent to the village Roranwala Khurd of district Amritsar. The narcotic was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and an illuminating light with copper wire ring was also attached to the packet.

Similarly, BSF troops on duty recovered an assembled drone along with a packet (gross weight 505 grams) from a field ahead of border fence, adjacent to village Uttar Dhariwal in the district. The recovered packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape along with a metal ring.

At another spot, a drone (DJI Mavic 3 Classic) was recovered at about 9.05 am from a field near village Ratankhurd in Amritsar.