BSF seizes heroin, opium along border in Amritsar district

Tribune News Service

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Amritsar, March 26

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In two separate operations along the international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered narcotics consignments, including heroin and opium, along with a drone, leading to the registration of two different cases under the NDPS Act.

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The first case was registered under various provisions of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, at the Lopoke police station here on the statement of BSF officer Arun Singh, Assistant Commandant, ‘A’ Company, 100 Battalion. The BSF party recovered 536 grams of opium along with packing material and a foreign-made DJI Air-3 drone during an operation near the Pulmoran border outpost.

In another case registered under the NDPS Act, the BSF recovered 1.04 kg of heroin along with packing material. The seizure was also effected by the same BSF unit. The police said further investigations were on in both the cases.