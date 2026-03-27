icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / BSF seizes heroin, opium along border in Amritsar district

BSF seizes heroin, opium along border in Amritsar district

Two separate cases registered under the NDPS Act ant the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:42 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tribune News Service

Advertisement

Amritsar, March 26

Advertisement

In two separate operations along the international border, the Border Security Force (BSF) recovered narcotics consignments, including heroin and opium, along with a drone, leading to the registration of two different cases under the NDPS Act.

Advertisement

The first case was registered under various provisions of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024, at the Lopoke police station here on the statement of BSF officer Arun Singh, Assistant Commandant, ‘A’ Company, 100 Battalion. The BSF party recovered 536 grams of opium along with packing material and a foreign-made DJI Air-3 drone during an operation near the Pulmoran border outpost.

In another case registered under the NDPS Act, the BSF recovered 1.04 kg of heroin along with packing material. The seizure was also effected by the same BSF unit. The police said further investigations were on in both the cases.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts