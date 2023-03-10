BSF seizes heroin thrown from Pak side

Tarn Taran, March 9
BSF personnel posted at Border Out Post (BOP) Rajoke, falling under Khalra police station, recovered a a packet of heroin thrown from the Pakistan side in the early hours at 5.05 am on Wednesday. The BSF men on duty fired 12 rounds towards the side of the sound heard. The packet was recovered on Wednesday morning in a search operation by the BSF. Arshid Kumar Singh, Company Commandant, 103 Battalion, said that the packet was handed over to the Khalra police which registered a case under Section 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.
