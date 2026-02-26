BSF seizes over 1 kg heroin near Muhawa BOP

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a packet containing over 1 kg of heroin here on Tuesday. The seizure was made in the Muhawa border outpost area.

The incident came to light when the BSF handed over the contraband to Gharinda police station for further necessary action. Gharinda police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act in this connection on the basis of statement given by BSF inspector Absalom Sema, officiating Company Commander of 181 Battalion.

Amandeep Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said that further probe is on to identify the suspects who had got the contraband which was apparently smuggled from Pakistan via drone.