BSF seizes over 1 kg heroin, pistol parts

Alert jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) have confiscated over 1 kg of heroin and parts of pistols in two separate incidents near the International Border here on Friday. The incidents came to light following the registration of FIRs in the matter.

In the first case, registered under Sections 21(C), 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at the Gharinda police station, BSF personnel recovered one packet of heroin weighing approximately 1.108 kg, including packing material, during an operation in the border area. The contraband was later handed over to the police for further necessary action and investigation. Further probe is underway to ascertain the source of the consignment and identify its intended recipients.

In the second incident, BSF personnel recovered two locally made magazines, two magazines compatible with a 9 mm Glock pistol, six live cartridges, plastic hand grips of two pistols and four nuts. The seizure was made in the area of the Kassowal border outpost. The recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the police as case property.

Senior police officials said investigations in both cases are underway, with efforts focused on identifying those involved, tracing the supply chains and establishing possible cross-border links behind the smuggling of narcotics and arms.