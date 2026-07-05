BSF seizes over 11 kg heroin in midnight operation near IB

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a massive heroin consignment weighing 11.960 kg, including packing material, from the border village of Neshta during a midnight operation.

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Acting on specific intelligence inputs, BSF personnel recovered two packets of suspected heroin concealed inside a backpack from agricultural fields near Neshta village, located around 1.8 km from the International Border (IB). Each packet was fitted with a metal hook, indicating that the consignment was likely dropped by a drone from across the border.

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The seizure is among the largest heroin recoveries made in the border belt in recent months and highlights the continued attempts by Pakistan-based smugglers to push narcotics into Indian territory using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

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The recovered contraband has been seized and handed over to the Amritsar Rural Police for further legal proceedings. Security agencies are investigating the smuggling network involved and are working to identify the intended recipients of the consignment.

Punjab Police, BSF recover over 3 kg contraband

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Meanwhile, Punjab Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have intensified their crackdown on cross-border narcotics smuggling in rural areas of the district over the past 24 hours. The operations resulted in the seizure of 3.473 kg of heroin, 2.395 kg of opium, a large quantity of suspected intoxicating substance, an illegal firearm, ammunition, a drone and suspected drug money. Multiple cases have also been registered.

Several suspects have been arrested, while investigations are underway to trace the forward and backward linkages of the smuggling network.

In the first case registered at the Bhindi Saidan police station, BSF personnel seized a packet, containing 1.074 kg of heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape. The consignment was recovered near the Dalbir border outpost along the International Border. Three illuminating strips were also found near the packet, suggesting it had been dropped from across the border. No arrests have been made so far and further investigation is underway.

In another case, the Gharinda police arrested Gurlal Singh, alias Ronak, at a check-post and recovered 840 grams of heroin and 1 kg of opium from his possession.

In a separate operation, the Jandiala police arrested Inder Singh, alias Mama, and later nominated his alleged associate, Puneetpal Singh, alias Dhillon, in connection with the recovery of 1 kg of heroin. An SUV allegedly used in the crime was also impounded. The Ajnala police arrested Tanveer Singh, Jagrup Singh and Karanbir Singh after intercepting their car near Bhakha Hari Singh village. The police recovered 250 grams of opium, a .32-bore pistol, a magazine loaded with with five live cartridges and the vehicle. Acting on intelligence, the police raided the residence of Ram Singh at Kamboh and recovered 559 grams of heroin, 40 grams of opium, 20.1 kg of suspected intoxicating substance, 23 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and Rs 36,900, suspected to be drug money. Investigators suspect the accused had links with foreign-based smugglers.

In a separate operation, BSF personnel at the Pulmoran border outpost recovered a DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone carrying 1.105 kg of opium, believed to have been flown across the International Border from Pakistan. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.

Kanwalpreet Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said separate FIRs had been registered under the NDPS Act, the Arms Act and other relevant provisions. He said further investigations were in progress to identify the intended recipients, suppliers and cross-border handlers involved in the narcotics smuggling network.