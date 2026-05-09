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Home / Amritsar / BSF seizes over 5 kg heroin smuggled via drone in Amritsar

BSF seizes over 5 kg heroin smuggled via drone in Amritsar

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:02 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Amid rising security concerns following the twin IED blasts in Punjab, the Border Security Force has confiscated more than 5 kg of heroin from the Gharinda area after it was allegedly smuggled through a drone. The seizure comes two days after the recovery of over 2 kg of heroin in multiple operations carried out by the BSF.

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According to officials, BSF jawans patrolling the Attari border belt recovered a large packet along with a drone. On weighing the seized contraband, officials found 5.175 kg of heroin. The BSF later handed over the narcotics to the Gharinda police for further action. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam Act.

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In a separate incident, the Gharinda police recovered 440 gm of heroin from harvested wheat fields at Jathaul village.

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ASI Saheb Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said a police patrolling team was present at Galluwal village when Gurdial Singh informed them about a suspicious packet wrapped in yellow adhesive tape lying in the fields. The police reached the spot and found the packet contained heroin.

A separate case under the NDPS Act has been registered in connection with the recovery, police officials said.

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