BSF shoots down China-made drone near International Border in Amritsar Sector

Chandigarh, February 26
The Border Security Force has shot down a drone that had entered Indian airspace in the Amritsar Sector during the wee hours of Sunday.
"On February 26 at about 2.11 am, BSF troops deployed at the border heard a buzzing sound of a suspected drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Shahjada village of Amritsar district," a BSF officer said.
"As per the laid down drill, troops acted to intercept the drone by firing at it. The whole area was cordoned and the police and concerned sister agencies were alerted about the incident," he added.
During initial search, BSF recovered a black coloured drone identified as a Chinese made DJI Matrice, in a partially damaged condition, laying near the Dhussi bundh in the vicinity of the village.
A through search of the area is in progress to ascertain whether the drone had dropped any contraband, the officer said.
There have been a number of incidents in the western theatre during this month where the BSF had shot down drones along the International Border and recovered large caches of narcotics, weapons and ammunition.
