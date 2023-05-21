BSF shoots down drone near border in Amritsar Sector, seizes over 3-kg drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The Border Security Force shot down a drone on Saturday night near the International Border in Amritsar Sector and seized over 3 kg of narcotics.

This is the fifth drone to be shot down in Punjab this week, the total seizure of narcotics being about 23 kgs.

"On May 20, at about 8.48 pm, BSF troops deployed in depth area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected Pakistani drone near Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district," a BSF officer said.

As per the laid down drill, troops immediately acted to intercept the drone by firing at the drone and successfully downed it.

During initial search of the area, troops found a Quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK-300, along with a consignment containing three packets attached to the drone with an iron ring from the fields adjacent to the village.

The gross weight of the consignment, suspected to be heroin is 3.3 kgs, the officer said.

On Friday night, the BSF had shot down two drones near the International Border in the Amritsar Sector and seized 2.6 kg of narcotics.

Earlier this week, in three incidents on the same day, BSF had seized over 17 kg of narcotics and a pistol after shooting at drones and opening fire at miscreants in the Amritsar and Fazilka sectors.

