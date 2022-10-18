BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down an octa-copter drone near the Rania border outpost in Amritsar here late on Sunday evening. It was carrying around 2 kg of heroin, which was also recovered from the spot.

This is the second such incident in which an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down by alert BSF jawans on the Indo-Pak border. Earlier, a quad-copter drone was gunned down in the Ramdass area of the Ajnala sub-division two days ago.

A BSF spokesperson, in a release issued here today, said the troops of the 22 Battalion heard the buzzing sound of a drone entering the Indian territory in the Ranian border village area. They immediately fired several rounds of fire at the direction hitting the drone, which fell on the ground. The BSF cordoned the area and a joint search operation was conducted.

The octa-copter drone weighing around 12 kg, along with two packets carrying 2 kg of contraband, was recovered. Two propellors of the drone suffered damage in the firing. As a result, it fell down.