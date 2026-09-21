BSF stops Akal Takht Jathedar-led Sikh jatha from reaching Zero Line for Kartarpur Corridor ardas

Tension prevailed at Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district when the Sikh sangat led by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj was intercepted by the Border Security Force (BSF) citing ‘security reasons’ while it was proceeding towards the Zero Line at the International Border on Monday evening.

The Sikh sangat from India and Pakistan had planned to conduct a special ardas at the Zero Line for the reopening of the dedicated corridor leading to Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district, Pakistan.

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A nagar kirtan (religious procession) was scheduled from Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, to the Zero Line today, led by Ramesh Singh Arora, president of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC), to mark the Jyoti Jyot Diwas of Guru Nanak Dev.

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From the Indian side, on the call of Giani Gargaj, members of the Sikh community, mostly from Dera Baba Nanak and surrounding border areas, had gathered to proceed to the Zero Line.

Upon reaching the Zero Line on the Pakistani side, they were supposed to recite Rehras Sahib (Sikhs’ traditional evening prayers), perform Gurbani Kirtan and Aarti, and offer special prayers before the Guru, seeking the early reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in accordance with the aspirations of Sikhs on both sides of the border.

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It is learnt that BSF personnel restricted the gathering from approaching the actual Zero Line border site, citing active border security and protocols. This led to arguments between the two sides.

Golden Temple manager Rajinder Singh Ruby and Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak manager Ranjit Singh claimed that the Jathedar’s visit to the Zero Line had been discussed since morning with BSF and Punjab Police officials, and that it was agreed the Jathedar, accompanied by some Sikh devotees, would offer ardas at the Zero Line for reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor from the Indian side, peace between India and Pakistan, and reopening of the border for trade.

The Jathedar asked the BSF personnel to at least allow five Singhs to approach the Zero Line so that Rumala Sahib for Sri Guru Granth Sahib and siropas (robes of honour) for the Panj Piaras (five beloved ones) could be handed over to the Pakistani Sikh sangat participating in the nagar kirtan. However, permission was not granted.

Expressing displeasure and condemning the Central Government, the Jathedar said, “Since Independence, a line has been drawn but Sikhs cannot be denied from visiting their shrines that were left across the border line. When the Pakistan government allowed its Sikh community to gain access to the Zero Line, why was there a hitch from the Indian Government?”

Talking to The Tribune, Inspector General (IG), BSF Punjab Frontier, Atul Fulzele said the Sikh devotees were requested to remain within the ‘agreed limits’ but they had breached the protocol.

“There was a mutual agreement between the Sikh devotees and the local district administration that they would be allowed to offer ardas at the gurdwara located just a few yards ahead of the Zero Line. But they insisted on proceeding towards the actual Zero Line, which could not be allowed as per the security protocol,” he said.

Nonetheless, when the BSF prevented them from approaching the Zero Line, the Jathedar and devotees sat in protest near the BSF barricades. They recited Rehras Sahib, followed by shabad kirtan and offered ardas for reopening of the corridor and peace between the two neighbouring nations. The sangat thereafter raised five Jaikaras, karah parshad was distributed, before they dispersed.

A devotee said that on the other side of the border, the nagar kirtan was decorated, participated in by a large Sikh sangat, and ardas was conducted.

Meanwhile, the Jathedar announced that he will visit Dera Baba Nanak every month along with the Sikh sangat to offer ardas for early reopening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. He said that once the corridor reopens, he will join the first jatha to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib.

Why Kartarpur Corridor matters

Kartarpur Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan, one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines and the place where Guru Nanak Dev spent the final years of his life.

Inaugurated in November 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the visa-free corridor enabled Indian pilgrims to visit the historic shrine without requiring a Pakistani visa. The initiative was widely hailed as a landmark people-to-people and religious connectivity project between India and Pakistan.

It has been over a year since India closed Kartarpur Corridor — the visa-free passage for Indian and NRI pilgrims to have access to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib — “until further orders” following Operation Sindoor on May 7 last year.

The closure has drawn sharp criticism from Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). On March 28, SGPC formally passed a resolution in its annual budget session demanding immediate reopening of the corridor, saying its closure had deeply hurt religious sentiments.