Home / Amritsar / BSF to hold 'Borderman Marathon' on Feb 22 next year

BSF to hold ‘Borderman Marathon’ on Feb 22 next year

Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Oct 13, 2025 IST
Atul Fulzele, IG Punjab Frontier, visited JCP Attari in connection with the event, Borderman Marathon-2026, to be held early next year. Tribune photo: : Vishal Kumar
The Border Security Force (BSF) is all set to organise the fifth edition of the "Borderman Marathon" here on February 22, 2026.

With the theme, "Hand in Hand with Border Population", the event will stand as a symbol of national unity, fitness and the unbreakable bond between the security forces and the residents of border areas.

Announcing this, Dr Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, BSF Punjab Frontier, stated that the event represents not only sportsmanship but also the mutual cooperation between citizens and the brave forces guarding India's borders. This year, the marathon is expected to witness participation by over 6,000 people, including around 2,000 youth from the border region.

He added that the "Borderman Marathon" is not merely a run, but a symbol of the solidarity between India's valiant security personnel and its citizens. The unwavering support shown by the brave border residents of Punjab during Operation Sindoor, as well as their active involvement in recent flood rescue operations, exemplifies this unity and commitment, he said.

A full marathon of 42.5 km for both men and women starting from Golden Gate will finish at JCP Attari; half-marathon of 21 km for both men and women will start from India Gate and conclude at JCP Attari; 10 km run for both men and women will start from the last toll plaza near the international border and conclude at JCP Attari.

The first registration for this edition has been done by Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma. Despite his busy schedule, his participation serves as an inspiration for the youth of the nation and the border population alike.

The BSF urged all residents to participate to spread the message of national unity, fitness and harmony.

