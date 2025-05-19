DT
Home / Amritsar / BSF to restart retreat ceremony parade from Tuesday

BSF to restart retreat ceremony parade from Tuesday

The ceremony was suspended following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan
article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:36 PM May 19, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Border Security Force personnel and Pakistan Rangers lower flags during the retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah Border joint check post. File photo
The Border Security Force (BSF) will be restarting the retreat ceremony parade at Attari-Wagah joint checkpost from tomorrow — a few days after the ceasefire — a BSF official has confirmed.

The ceremony was suspended following the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

“From tomorrow the retreat ceremony parade would be restarted while we will take the decision on allowing the spectators after that,” said the BSF official.

Though the customary flag-lowering ritual continued by the BSF at the joint checkpost, the regular parade by the BSF jawans was stopped on May 7. Later, the guests were also not allowed at the spectator’s gallery in view of their security.

