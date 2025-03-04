BSF troops, police recover 533-gm heroin in Tarn Taran

A joint team of the Tarn Taran police and the BSF in a search operation recovered 533 gms of heroin here on Sunday.

SSP Abhimanyu Rana said here on Monday that the Khalra police, on receiving a secret information, in coordination with the BSF launched a joint search operation in a field of Dall village and recovered the consignment.

The SSP said it was brought from Pakistan using a drone. The police said a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act have been registered.