BSF troops, police recover 533-gm heroin in Tarn Taran
A joint team of the Tarn Taran police and the BSF in a search operation recovered 533 gms of heroin here on Sunday. SSP Abhimanyu Rana said here on Monday that the Khalra police, on receiving a secret information, in...
SSP Abhimanyu Rana said here on Monday that the Khalra police, on receiving a secret information, in coordination with the BSF launched a joint search operation in a field of Dall village and recovered the consignment.
The SSP said it was brought from Pakistan using a drone. The police said a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Aircraft Act have been registered.
