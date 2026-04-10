BSF workshop highlights drone threats, counter-measures in Amritsar

As Border Security Force (BSF) troops in Punjab continue to recover Pakistani drones almost daily, a high-level workshop at the BSF headquarters on Friday brought together experts to confront the escalating aerial threat.

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In the past three months alone, the BSF has neutralised several drones, including a multi-copter flying machine carrying heroin, pistols and ammunition, exposing the growing sophistication of cross-border smuggling networks. According to information, 47 drones have been neutralised by the border-guarding force along the India-Pakistan border in the Punjab frontier.

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The one-day workshop on “Evolving role of drones in contemporary warfare, border management and national security” was chaired by Lt Gen Amit Kabthiyal, Corps Commander, 11 Corps, while Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav and BSF ADG Satish S Khandare also addressed the gathering. The workshop raised serious concerns over the escalating use of drones for smuggling narcotics, arms, and other contraband across international borders.

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Officials pointed to how evolving tactics such as GPS-programmed precision drops, night-time operations, and low-altitude flights made traditional detection methods less effective.

Security agencies called for a shift towards intelligence-driven interdiction strategies, coupled with enhanced technological deployment, to effectively counter sophisticated smuggling networks and curb cross-border criminal activities.

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In a series of technical sessions, specialists from security agencies, defence forces, and technology sectors highlighted how radar systems, radio frequency (RF) detectors, and electro-optical sensors formed the backbone of aerial threat identification.

They emphasised the growing importance of acoustic sensors and artificial intelligence-powered detection systems to provide early warning and improve response times against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

They, however, noted that significant challenges remained in detecting small, low-altitude, and low-observable drones, particularly in rugged and complex border terrains. Officials stressed the urgent need to integrate these diverse detection technologies into a seamless, multi-layered border surveillance grid for real-time monitoring and rapid interception.

A dedicated session on drone forensics and technical analysis highlighted the strategic value of thoroughly examining recovered drones and their payloads.

Discussions also focused on the ‘weaponisation’ of drones, and their growing role in modern border conflicts. Experts examined the evolution of military-grade UAVs, including loitering munitions and their tactical advantages on the battlefield.

Speakers addressed key policy and regulatory challenges, strongly advocating for the development of a robust indigenous drone ecosystem in India. They emphasised the importance of closer coordination between Central and state agencies, defence research organisations, and the private sector to build comprehensive counter-drone frameworks.

Nilabh Kishor, Additional Director General, Anti-Narcotics Task Force, Punjab Police; Brig Rupender Singh (retd), DIG, BSF Academy; and Atul Fulzele, IG, BSF, Punjab frontier, were among the participants of the workshop.