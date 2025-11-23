BSF’s 117 Battalion marks diamond jubilee with cultural showcase in Ajnala

The 117 Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its diamond jubilee, marking 60 years of the force’s establishment, with a vibrant programme at BDS Public School, Ajnala, on Friday. DIG, BSF, Gurdaspur, Jaswinder Kumar Birdi was the chief guest on the occasion.

The event highlighted the BSF’s illustrious journey and its vital role in safeguarding the nation’s borders. Brij Mohan Purohit, Commandant of the 117 Battalion, along with officers and jawans of the unit, were also present.

A series of cultural performances, including Ganesh Vandana, Shiv Vandana, Punjabi folk dances and an impactful thematic skit on drug abuse, formed the core of the celebrations. Both BSF personnel and schoolchildren participated, showcasing their talent while promoting messages of unity and social responsibility.

Addressing the gathering, DIG Birdi reflected on the BSF’s six-decade legacy of courage, discipline and service. He urged the youth to remain vigilant against drug abuse and informed them about career and recruitment opportunities in the force, a key component of the event aimed at engaging youngsters from border areas.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of mementos and a special slideshow depicting the BSF’s 60-year journey. Around 650 people, including 450 students, attended the programme.