BTech grad finds ‘sakoon’, purpose in organic farming

While many young people from the state dream of moving abroad or relocating to big cities for high-paying jobs, Jobandeep Singh from Malakheri village near Amritsar chose a different path—one that brought him closer to the soil and, in his words, “sakoon.”

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A BTech graduate in mechanical engineering, Jobandeep never felt drawn to the corporate lifestyle. “I just wanted to live at home, surrounded by vast agricultural lands,” he says. In 2018-19, his family moved to Amritsar city after his brother secured a job there. Jobandeep also considered starting a business but soon realised that the fast-paced urban life was not for him.

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“I saw how stressed businessmen usually are. I wanted to do something meaningful and peaceful,” he recalls.

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That search for tranquility led him back to farming. Starting with just two kanals of land, Jobandeep began growing organic vegetables, cereals, and a few spices using natural methods. What began as a small experiment gradually turned into a thriving venture. Today, he has built a loyal customer base and regularly sets up a stall at Company Bagh every Sunday, where residents queue to buy his fresh produce.

Jobandeep believes the most important lesson for young people entering agriculture is to start small and learn gradually. “The first goal should be to grow healthy food for your own kitchen. It helps you understand farming better, and your family also gets nutritious food,” he says.

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He also challenges the common belief that organic produce is only for the wealthy. According to him, awareness matters more than income. “Even the maid working at our home buys pulses from me and pays the full price. People who understand the value of healthy food are willing to spend on it,” he says.

At the same time, Jobandeep speaks candidly about the economic realities of organic farming. He says farmers must receive fair prices to sustain themselves. “In organic farming, yields are lower compared to chemical farming. The produce should ideally sell at double the market price of chemical produce to offset losses,” he explains.

“For passion, a person may continue farming throughout life. But if income is insufficient, the next generation will leave the profession,” he adds.

For Jobandeep Singh, organic farming is not just about growing vegetables. It is about cultivating a healthier lifestyle, preserving the land, and finding peace in a world constantly chasing speed.

He also issues a caution to consumers: “Many people claim to sell organic produce but own no land and have never practiced agriculture. It is important for customers to ensure that, if they are paying a higher price, they buy from an actual farmer.”