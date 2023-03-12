Budget totally ignored interests of growers, says farmers' body

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 11

The Budget presented by the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government has totally ignored the interests of the farming sector as it had not taken even a single step for the welfare of the farmers. This was stated by members of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, on Saturday.

Satnam Singh Pannu and Sarwan Singh Pandher, state president and general secretary, respectively, of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee in a joint press statement issued here said the Budget had nothing to offer to the farming sector in the state.

The leaders said the state government, which was claiming to have reserved Rs 13,088 crore in the state Budget for the welfare of farmers, was totally a false claim. The leaders said out of this 13,088 crore, Rs 9,000 crore would be spent on providing free power and Rs 4,000 crore on disbursing salaries to the state government employees. The leaders said after deducting this amount what would be left for the welfare of the state farmers.

They condemned the merging of 20 district-level cooperative banks (PSCB) in the state co-operative banks.

They said as the management of the PSCB was duly elected by its directors and was run by customers equally while the state cooperative bank had no involvement of customers.

The leaders said the Budget did not touch some crucial issues like waiving of farmers’ loan, Rs 1,000 per month for women, making arrangements for reaching canal water to tail-end villages, etc.