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Home / Amritsar / Build character, not just academic excellence

Build character, not just academic excellence

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:47 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Meenakshi Trehan, principal, St Soldier Elite Convent School, Amritsar, says qualities such as perseverance and responsible behaviour are important
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In an age when academic performance is often measured through marks, grades and examination results, the true purpose of education lies in shaping children into responsible, compassionate and ethical individuals.

Qualities such as honesty, integrity, empathy, discipline and respect are essential for building a child’s character and preparing them to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing world.

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With children increasingly exposed to social media, competition and peer pressure, strong values help them make informed choices, develop sound judgement and distinguish right from wrong. Empathy and respect also enable them to appreciate differences, build healthier relationships and contribute to more inclusive communities.

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Children learn as much from observing adult behaviour as they do from formal lessons. Everyday examples of kindness, fairness, punctuality and honesty can leave a lasting impression on young minds.

Schools can make value education meaningful by integrating it into everyday activities. Community service, peer mentoring, teamwork, cleanliness drives and plantation campaigns offer students opportunities to practise responsibility and compassion.

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