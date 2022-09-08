Building activity hit as prices of construction material zoom

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, September 7

The skyrocketing prices of sand have not only shattered people’s dreams of raising a house but also put masons and construction workers out of business as people have halted construction works midway.

Sand, which is being sold for Rs 7,500 per 100 cubic feet in the local market, has become an unaffordable commodity for the common man. The material, which would cost between Rs 1,200 and 1,300 around five years ago in February 2017, has become six times costlier in the last five years. “It is strange that the last two governments were formed by the parties, which claimed to end mafia raj in sand mining and bring respite to the common man. Despite their claims, sand prices are rising,” said Joginder Singh, a senior citizen who is building a five-marla house with his retirement benefits.

While leaders of opposition parties are again out to gain political mileage out of the rising sand prices and corner the state government over the issue, prospective buyers are a harried lot.

Sandeep Kumar, a construction contractor, said, “The rising prices have forced people to postpone their plans to hire a mason. Sand is essential in all construction works.” He said at least 3,000 cubic feet of sand was required for constructing a modest house.

The negative market mood has also worried construction workers who fear loss of jobs if the construction industry is affected. Residents say the state government has fixed sand prices at Rs 9 per cubic feet, but the same is being sold for Rs 75 per cubic feet.

