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Home / Amritsar / Built on grit, not comfort: Daughters who dreamt beyond the horizon

Built on grit, not comfort: Daughters who dreamt beyond the horizon

From Shriya’s hotel venture in Dalhousie to Sarabjot’s healthcare empire in Dubai, Gurdaspur women prove that ambition knows no borders

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 04:32 AM May 27, 2026 IST
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Sarabjot Kaur Malhi
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For generations, women were expected to remain within the confines of home, their ambitions often shaped — and limited — by social expectations.

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Yet several women from Gurdaspur chose to step beyond those boundaries, carving out successful careers and entrepreneurial ventures far away from their native district.

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Their journeys are stories of resilience, ambition and the transformative power of education and family support. They overcame traditional societal expectations and the lack of opportunities in their hometown to achieve financial independence and professional success.

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Yet, despite building lives elsewhere, they continue to carry a deep emotional bond with the town where they were born and raised.

Growth and comfort, after all, seldom coexist. That is precisely why these women chose the staircase instead of the elevator in their climb to the top.

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In the autumn of 2017, Gurdaspur-based entrepreneur Yougesh Bhandari decided to establish a hotel in Dalhousie. Architects told him that the four-storeyed structure would take nearly three years to complete. Enter his daughter, Shriya Bhandari, then a simple BCom student.

Taking charge of the construction work, she managed to complete the structure in just 18 months, astonishing even seasoned builders.

Shriya Bhandari

Today, she has devised her own methods to successfully run the hotel business.

At the time, many remarked that hospitality remained a male-dominated industry. Shriya, however, challenged those stereotypes and has since emerged as an inspiration for young women aspiring to step beyond the confines of home in pursuit of something meaningful and tangible. Shriya is among several women from Gurdaspur who made a mark after bidding farewell to their hometown in search of wider horizons. Sarabjot Kaur Malhi, a native of Qadiani village in the Kalanaur subdivision, completed her nursing studies before moving to Dubai in pursuit of better opportunities.

Today, she owns eight healthcare companies and is preparing to launch a ninth venture. Her businesses expanded rapidly over the years, interrupted only briefly during the Covid-19 pandemic. Liza Sharma pursued civil engineering at a local college before spending three years with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation as a civil engineer.

She now serves as an Assistant Project Manager with Toronto Metrolinx, a government transport agency in Canada. Meanwhile, Harleen Kaur, a national judo medallist, completed her bachelors in dental surgery before viewing England as her El Dorado and relocating there.

She currently holds a senior managerial position in a health-tech company in London. Together, these women have demonstrated that those from small towns can not only achieve personal success, but also inspire and empower countless others around them.

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