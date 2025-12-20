Built years ago, Amritsar tech park to be inaugurated next year

Built years ago, the operations of the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) stalled due to delay in inauguration is all set to be opened by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw next year. The STPI is likely to cater to students from not only Punjab, but also from adjoining Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Besides, it is likely to cater to not only companies from Punjab, but also from adjoining Himachal Prdaesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. This will help the holy city become north India’s IT hub as the STPI will initiate steps to operationalise the software technology park centre here.

Former Punjab BJP president Shwait Malik, who recently met the minister in Delhi and requested him to inaugurate the IT park, said the latter consented to visit the city early next year to inaugurate the project.

The state government had allotted 2.72 acres in the New Focal Point on the Mehta road, and over Rs 22 crore have been invested in the STPI to raise a structure, which will also house a centre as well as the incubation facility. There is around 3,900 sq m built-up area with three storeys, including a ground floor at the centre.

Sources in the STPI stated that the spaces in the building would be rented out to private IT companies. Experts are of the view that the holy city is equipped with international connectivity and quality infrastructure best suited to be developed as an IT hub.

The then Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ravi Shankar Parsad, had laid the foundation stone of the STPI here on November 7, 2016.