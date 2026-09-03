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Home / Amritsar / Bullets fired at ex-cop’s house in Baba Bakala

Bullets fired at ex-cop’s house in Baba Bakala

The incident took place around 8.50 pm on August 31

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PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:03 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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Unidentified persons opened fire at the house of a former policeman on Dhianpur Road in Baba Bakala, with bullets hitting the main gate, a kitchen wall and the parapet of the house.

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The incident took place around 8.50 pm on August 31 when Harjinder Kaur, wife of former policeman Baljit Singh, was at home with her youngest son, Yadvinder Singh, who is posted with the Ludhiana City Police. According to her complaint, she initially assumed that the firing was taking place on the road. However, when the family inspected the house the following morning, they found bullet marks on several parts of the building.

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The complainant told the police that the firing appeared to have been carried out by unidentified persons. Following the complaint, a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Beas police station on Tuesday. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive behind the firing.

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The incident comes amid growing concern over targeted attacks on police personnel in the region. An Assistant Sub-Inspector was recently killed in a targeted attack in the Majitha area, but the police have yet to make a breakthrough in that case. A social media post later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The latest firing at the residence of a former policeman has added to these concerns, particularly as the family has alleged that their house was specifically targeted.

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The police are examining whether the latest incident is linked to the victim’s police background or stems from a personal or criminal dispute.

Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal, SSP, Amritsar (rural), said CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity of the house was being examined for clues about the perpetrators and the motive behind the attack. He said the accused would be arrested once they were identified.

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