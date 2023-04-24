Bumper crop pushes veggie prices down

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

The cultivation of summer crops in the region, which previously used to be procured from different parts of the country, and the bumper harvest have led to a crash in their prices in the local market.

Wholesale traders said food scientists developed varieties which can be sown in the region during this season and could offer good yield. For instance, vegetables like tomato and capsicum used to come from Maharashtra, karela (bitter gourd) and bhindi (okra) from West Bengal during these months coinciding with the shift of weather from winter to summer here.

Now, these fresh farm products grown in the region are available in plenty. It meant that the traders do not need to pay heavy freight charges. They also accept that the growers were not getting good prices due to the bumper crop. For example, capsicum is available at Rs 10 to Rs 20 kg per kg, karela at around Rs 40 and bhindi between Rs 50 and Rs 60 (all prices in per kg).