Bumpy ride on pothole-ridden Changotra Chowk to Cantt road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

A pothole-ridden road from Changotra Chowk in front of St Francis School to Cantonment has been lying broken since long. The stretch, approximately one kilometre in distance, has been repaired several times but to no avail as it lasts for only a few months.

The road is frequently used by commuters, especially by students and parents of schools located inside or on the periphery of Cantonment to avoid heavily choked alternate routes. But the potholes and rough patches on the road often result in inconvenience and in some cases, accidents due to slipping of vehicles. Traffic snarls are witnessed when school finishes, with heavy rush of parents and students using the same road for movement.

Recently, around one quarter of the road was freshly laid but the rest of it remains in bad condition. With the onset of fog at night, the particular route becomes risky especially for two-wheeler riders, if not repaired or re-laid. While the responsibility of repair and maintaining the road across the city largely remains the Municipal Corporations’ job, this particular road also falls in the Army Cantonment area, and the blame game regarding taking the responsibility continues among the departments.