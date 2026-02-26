DT
Home / Amritsar / Burglar nabbed four days after committing theft

Burglar nabbed four days after committing theft

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Feb 26, 2026 IST
Chheharta police have arrested a burglar, identified as Vijay Kumar alias Johney in a four-day-old burglary case.

Lovepreet Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, said that Shiv Kumar, a building material shop owner, lodged a complaint with the police that an unknown person had decamped with Rs 1.75 lakh from the cash box of his shop. He had gone for some work at that time. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera of the shop.

The SHO said that police teams analysed the CCTV footage. Using technical analysis and human intelligence, the accused was later identified as Vijay Kumar, a habitual offender.

He had around eight theft cases registered against him at various police stations in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Hoshiarpur. The police recovered Rs 10,000 in cash from him. Further probe is on to recover the entire amount.

