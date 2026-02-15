DT
Home / Amritsar / Burglars flee with Rs 20L jewellery from house

Burglars flee with Rs 20L jewellery from house

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:46 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
The scattered belongings inside the victim’s house in Tarn Taran.
Four masked men decamped with jewellery, cash and other valuables worth around Rs 20 lakh from the house of Surjit Singh, a resident of Captain Gurcharan Singh Wali here. The family has filed a complaint with the City Police, Tarn Taran.

Surjit Singh said their son was recently married and they had built a new house in Green Avenue. They had kept their cash, valuables, jewellery etc. in their old house in Captain Gurcharan Singh Wali street. According to footage collected from CCTV cameras installed in the street, four masked men came on two motorcycles at 3.10 am on Saturday and broke open the locks of their old house. The robbers decamped with the jewellery of their son and his wife, besides their daughter who had come from Canada. They also took away a laptop and other valuables.

The footage showed that the robbers stayed inside the house for 39 minutes and searched all rooms of the house. They took away jewellery worth about Rs 20 lakh and other valuables. The police are investigating.

