Burglary in Army officer's house: Son-in-law held

Amritsar, January 30
After over one-and-a-half-month-long investigations, the police have cracked the burglary case in which unidentified persons had decamped with a licensed pistol and valuables, including cash, from the residence of a retired Lt Colonel Parmajit Singh Hundal, a resident of posh Ranjit Avenue area here.
His son-in-law turned out to be the main culprit behind the theft. The accused identified as Gagandeep Singh was allegedly a drug addict. He was arrested by the police.
Hundal and his family had gone to attend a wedding in Verka on December 5 when unidentified persons burgled the house. The burglar also took away a digital video recorder of the CCTV camera.
Paramjit Singh, a retired Army officer, said at 12 noon, the entire family went to Verka and returned around 4.45 pm. He said he found the windows of the house broken and an almirah and the DVR of the CCTVs damaged. He said his licensed .32 bore pistols along with 10 live bullets were also missing. He said the unidentified thieves also took away cash and valuables from the house.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Varinder Singh Khosa said the police had recovered the pistol and some cash from Gagandeep. He said since the incident, the police were suspecting the involvement of Gagandeep in the instance. However, during technical investigations, it became clear about his involvement in the burglary. He said further investigations were in progress.
