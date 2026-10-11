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Home / Amritsar / Burning issue: Measures to manage crop residue listed in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Burning issue: Measures to manage crop residue listed in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:39 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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A team of the Commission for Air Quality Management in Amritsar.
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With paddy harvesting, comes stubble burning. Before it gets too late and the pollution levels reach alarming proportions, a team of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) visited Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts to review measures put in place by the authorities.

The team visited various villages on October 9 and 10 before holding a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners and other district officials in Amritsar on Saturday.

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Officials checked whether the crop residue management (CRM) machinery, field monitoring, farmer awareness and arrangements for in-situ and ex-situ management of paddy straw, were in place. In Amritsar, officials told the team that balers from the district and neighbouring areas were being used to collect paddy straw.

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“A supply chain has been established with industries equipped with boilers to utilise straw bales as fuel, linking farmers and aggregators with these units,” they added.

A control room and a help desk have also been set up at the District Administrative Complex to help farmers access the CRM machinery. There’s a district-level helpline to report field fires and stubble burning incidents for prompt action.

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In Tarn Taran, the team learnt that balers from the district and neighbouring areas were being deployed for straw management. The district had substantially achieved its targets for making the CRM machinery available to the farmers. Nodal and cluster officials, along with the field staff, were conducting regular patrolling and monitoring, besides carrying out awareness and enforcement activities.

The commission directed district officials to intensify surveillance in stubble burning hotspots, use monitoring systems, including low-cost sensors, and take action against violations. It also called for better coordination to ensure the effective utilisation of machinery and strengthen the supply chain for straw-based fuel.

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