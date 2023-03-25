Bus-tempo collision leaves four dead

Tarn Taran, March 24
Three teachers and the driver of a tempo which they were riding died in a road accident near Ferozepur on Friday. Eleven other teachers were seriously injured in the incident. District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath and other officials of the department of the district have sent their condolences to the bereaved.
The accident occurred when the tempo collided with a Punjab Roadways Bus near Ferozepur. The deceased teachers have been identified as Kanchan, Prince Kumar and Maninder Kaur. The tempo driver has been identified as Ashok Kumar.
Those injured have been identified as Balwinder Singh (ETT), Balwinder Kumar Pintu, Sunil Kumar, Manpreet Kaur, Gurpreet Kaur, Jasbir Kaur, Sarabjit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Harwinder Kaur, Ritu Bala and Navneet Kaur. The DEO visited the hospitals where the injured teachers have been admitted.
