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Home / Amritsar / Bus workers’ protest disrupts services in Amritsar; commuters harassed

Bus workers’ protest disrupts services in Amritsar; commuters harassed

Contractual staff demand regularisation, withdrawal of cases & scrapping of kilometre scheme

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:23 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Passengers walk past buses at the Amritsar bus stand amid a protest on Wednesday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
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Contractual employees of state-run bus services went on an indefinite strike in Amritsar on Wednesday, demanding regularisation of jobs, withdrawal of cases lodged against protesting workers during a previous stir, and reinstatement of dismissed employees.

They also demanded the rollback of the kilometre scheme, which has long drawn criticism, with employee unions claiming that it has become a source of corruption.

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The scheme, launched under a public-private partnership model, allows public transporters to rope in private operators to run buses on government-decided routes. Under the scheme, private bus operators are responsible for hiring drivers and bearing fuel and maintenance costs. They are paid based on the kilometres covered by their buses.

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Employees in the past have alleged that private players, many of whom are influential people, siphon of funds and inflate the number of kilometres covered to earn higher profits.

Wednesday’s strike disrupted bus services, forcing passengers to rely on crowded private buses. The border district has around 200 PUNBUS buses and 15 Punjab Roadways buses, while no PRTC buses originate from here.

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Jodh Singh, state joint secretary of the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, PRCTC Contract Workers’ Union, said the 200 buses plied on long-distance routes, including Delhi, Shimla, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Haridwar and Dehradun.

Baljit Singh, cashier of the union, said 450 employees associated with PUNBUS did not report for duty on Wednesday. He said the employees had served a notice before going on strike, adding that they were forced to resort to agitation as their several meetings with the authorities had failed to yield any results.

He said Finance Minister Harpal Cheema had earlier assured union representatives that their demands would be met. He said several employees had been working on a contract for the past 12 to 15 years. Baljit Singh said several employees had been booked under serious charges during previous protests and demanded that the cases be withdrawn.

Women passengers affected

Women were among the passengers most affected by the strike. A majority of those waiting at the ISBT were women. The number of women passengers has remained high daily since the introduction of free travel for women on state-run buses. The strike benefited private bus operators, who witnessed high passenger footfall.

Parminder Kaur, a resident of Chheharta, said the strike had disrupted her travel budget. She had come to the ISBT to catch a bus to Dhariwal, where her parents live.

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