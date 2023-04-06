Buses, vehicles parked outside schools in Amritsar a nuisance for commuters, residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 5

Huge traffic jams take place outside schools in the morning and afternoon as a large number of vehicles can be seen parked outside to pick and drop students.

Most school buses are also stationed on the roads outside when it is time for the children to go home. The whole exercise affects the flow of traffic. Residents stated that the local authorities must ask the schools to create a parking area inside their campus where buses and vans could be parked while waiting for children.

“Apart from school vans, a large number of private vehicles can be seen outside the schools as parents wait for their wards. It blocks the flow of traffic and causes trouble,” said Satvir Singh, a local resident.

Residents said that schoolchildren trying to cross the road is also a risky affair and the schools must own responsibility for their safety. While the government has issued safety guidelines, with buses parked outside and students walking up to them on their own remains a risk.

Recently, the police administration had warned the school van operators against parking their vehicles on the roadsides as it causes problems for the commuters.