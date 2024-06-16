Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 15

Harpal Singh, a resident of Chaudhriwala (Naushehra Pannuan) village, recently received WhatsApp calls from three members of the Lakhbir Singh Landa (of Harike) module demanding a ransom of Rs 1 crore.

He was threatened to be killed in case he failed to pay it. Businessman Harpal Singh in his complaint to the Sarhali police stated that he received a WhatsApp call on June 12 from Satta of Chaudhriwala village and two others when he was at home.

He said there were three callers who introduced themselves as members of the Lakhbir Singh Landa module, who had earlier demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh from the businessman and later increased it to Rs 1 crore considering that he is a rich and resourceful person.

When he refused to pay them the ransom amount, the callers stopped demanding it from him by warning that they would kill him. The Sarhali police have registered a case under Sections 387, 506 and 120-B the IPC against the extortionists.

Earlier, they demanded Rs 30 lakh

