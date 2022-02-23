Butterflies in stomach, candidates anxiously waiting for results

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, February 22

With butterflies in their stomach, those who contested the Assembly elections and their supporters are anxiously waiting for the announcement of the election results.

The fear that it would be a hung Assembly has added to their nervousness as most would not like to relive the hectic poll campaigning period.

The prospect of a re-election is frightful for them, as it would mean more expenditure.

“Nobody is ready for the re-election. If it is a hung Assembly, it will be disastrous,” a candidate said. The prominent candidates, however, have not stopped meeting their supporters and attending social programmes as they do not want to lose contact with people.

Most of the candidates are positing ‘Thank You’ messages on their social media platforms and social media groups of their supporters. They are trying to keep in touch with their supporters for now.

The general perception among the public that no party would be able to get a clear majority is fuelling such fear. People in general feel that parties would either have to form post-poll alliance or trigger defections. If nothing else works out, it might be another election.

“The election campaigning is hectic and stressful. Politicians have to attend public meetings from early morning to late in the evening. They have to keep their calm or else a 10-second video grab by a mobile can turn the tables for them,” said Jagwinder Singh, a resident.

The election results would be announced on March 10. The counting would begin by 8 am and the early trends start pouring within an hour. For most people watching election results while sitting in front of the TV is as exciting as watching a T20 match for cricket fans.